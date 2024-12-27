Barclays PLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 361.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,350,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 624,645 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 681,816 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 496,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 710,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

