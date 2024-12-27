Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMK. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 6,800.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 71.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Weis Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

WMK stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

