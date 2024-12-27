Barclays PLC Purchases 18,987 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $295.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

