BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $141.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.86. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $195.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.36% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $172.08 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

