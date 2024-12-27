Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 87,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Bearing Lithium Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24.
Bearing Lithium Company Profile
Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bearing Lithium
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.