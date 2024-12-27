Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Lionel F. Conacher Acquires 17,045 Shares

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 17,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $118,803.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,983.58. This represents a 251.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Better Choice Trading Up 14.5 %
Shares of BTTR stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.73. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Better Choice as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
