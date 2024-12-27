Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Purchases $100,005.84 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 8,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $100,005.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $382,916.16. The trade was a 35.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Better Choice Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of BTTR stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Better Choice as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Featured Stories

