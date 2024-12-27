Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 9,435,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 46,429,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

