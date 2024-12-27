BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) CEO Amanda Long Sells 200,000 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.58.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the third quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 26.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

