BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 16.9% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. 49,682,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 10,299,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Trading Up 19.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.58.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.