Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Katrina J. Church Sells 2,535 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $26,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,689.92. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Bioventus Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $892.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.79. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventus
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.