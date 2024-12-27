Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Katrina J. Church Sells 2,535 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $26,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,689.92. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $892.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.79. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

