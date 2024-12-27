Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 67,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,249,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Trading Up 11.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

