Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bosideng International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bosideng International stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Bosideng International has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Bosideng International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Bosideng International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.09%.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

