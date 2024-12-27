Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

