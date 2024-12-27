Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Diane M. Bryant Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $245.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average of $170.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $251.88.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 829.8% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.