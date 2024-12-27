Brokers Offer Predictions for Greif’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Greif

Greif Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GEF opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 1,100 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $74,371.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,400.11. This trade represents a 0.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Andrew Rose acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.20 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,150 shares of company stock worth $357,405. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,126,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Greif by 15.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.