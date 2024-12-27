Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Insider Steve Cashman Sells 164,079 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,835,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,918.26. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
BFLY opened at $3.40 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.46.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
