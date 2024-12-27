BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a boost from BWP Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

BWP Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get BWP Trust alerts:

BWP Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.