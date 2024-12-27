Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
