Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund ( NASDAQ:CGO Free Report ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

