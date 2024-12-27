Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.