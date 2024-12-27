Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Up 140.1% in December

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the November 30th total of 155,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cango Price Performance

CANG stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Cango has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

Featured Stories

