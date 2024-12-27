Carindale Property Trust (CDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a boost from Carindale Property Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52.

Westfield Carindale is situated in an affluent quarter of Brisbane’s south-eastern suburbs approximately 12 kilometres from the CBD. The centre currently services a trade area population of nearly 700,000, and has a total accessible market of 1.4 million residents with the nearby Gateway Motorway offering convenient access to the centre.

