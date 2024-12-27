Carl C. Icahn Purchases 6,236 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.36 per share, for a total transaction of $463,708.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 168,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,011.48. This trade represents a 3.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.35. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $88.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

