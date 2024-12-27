CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels Sells 30,245 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 30,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $2,550,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,918.30. This represents a 96.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CarMax stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Quarry LP boosted its position in CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

