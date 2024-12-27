CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels Sells 30,245 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 30,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $2,550,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,918.30. This represents a 96.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CarMax Stock Performance
CarMax stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
