CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CEA Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $8.00 on Friday. CEA Industries has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.
CEA Industries Company Profile
