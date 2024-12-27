Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.61 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.61 ($0.20). Approximately 75,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 77,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -195.13 and a beta of -0.26.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.

