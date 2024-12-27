Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNIGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centuria Capital Group news, insider Kristie Brown purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$344,660.00 ($214,074.53). Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

Dividend History for Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI)

