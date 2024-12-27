Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 9th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Centuria Office REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66.
Centuria Office REIT Company Profile
