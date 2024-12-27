Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Chakana Copper Trading Down 13.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
