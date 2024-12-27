Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on February 13th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.19.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
