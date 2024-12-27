Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
