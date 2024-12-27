Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 30 years’ experience in property investment and funds management, we’re one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property groups.

