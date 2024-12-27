Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.04 and last traded at $143.84. 3,556,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,837,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 949.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

