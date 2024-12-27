Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 80.3% in December

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the November 30th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Cirata Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Cirata has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

About Cirata

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

