CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 2,712.1% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

CNEY stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

