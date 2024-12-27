Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

