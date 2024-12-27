Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 11,421 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total value of $3,120,559.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,236.91. This trade represents a 52.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $2,475,615.96.

On Monday, November 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $8,211,622.86.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.85. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $349.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.22.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 696 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

