Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $284.00 and last traded at $279.62. Approximately 4,805,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,203,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.22.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 3.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total value of $3,120,559.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,236.91. The trade was a 52.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,528. This trade represents a 99.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,141 shares of company stock valued at $81,206,808 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.