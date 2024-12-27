CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) Announces Three-for-One Forward Stock SplitCorVel Corporation, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare management solutions, recently disclosed a significant corporate action through an 8-K filing with the Sec

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CorVel’s 8K filing here.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
