Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CFO Georgios Terzis Buys 85,778 Shares

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CFO Georgios Terzis acquired 85,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 727,263 shares in the company, valued at $421,812.54. The trade was a 13.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cosmos Health Trading Down 4.5 %

Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 5.57. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

