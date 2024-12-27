Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CFO Georgios Terzis Buys 85,778 Shares

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CFO Georgios Terzis acquired 85,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 727,263 shares in the company, valued at $421,812.54. The trade was a 13.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cosmos Health Trading Down 4.5 %
Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 5.57. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.65.
Cosmos Health Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cosmos Health
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.