Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Gregory N. Henry Sells 3,853 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BASE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

