Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Christopher Aldersley Buys 3 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,915 ($61.59) per share, for a total transaction of £147.45 ($184.77).

Cranswick Stock Performance

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 4,840 ($60.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,315.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,030.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,749.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cranswick plc has a one year low of GBX 3,728 ($46.72) and a one year high of GBX 5,260 ($65.91).

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 4,306.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

