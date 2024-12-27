Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 900.0% in December

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $153.01 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $140.58 and a 52-week high of $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of 196.22 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.19%.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

