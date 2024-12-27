Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $3,742,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,508,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,925,280.08. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $2,671,350.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $2,605,350.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,158,200.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $2,112,550.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,708,850.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.13 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $31.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

