CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 1,863 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total transaction of $1,041,140.82.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $365.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.25.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

