CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Michael Sentonas Sells 10,801 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $365.08 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.86, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.25.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.