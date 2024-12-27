CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 921 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.92 per share, with a total value of $69,001.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,710,477.68. This trade represents a 0.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:UAN opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.35. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $51,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

