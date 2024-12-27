D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 51,465,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 11,794,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QBTS. Benchmark upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 24.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $6,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,081,459 shares of company stock worth $45,337,894. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

