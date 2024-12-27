DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for FCF FY2025 Earnings

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

