DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook for WGO FY2025 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WGO opened at $48.10 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 463,257 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

