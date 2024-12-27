Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 939.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DNKEY. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

DNKEY opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 42.04% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4604 per share. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

